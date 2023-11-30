Manchester United fans express discontent over manager Erik ten Hag's post-match demeanor following a 3-3 draw with Galatasaray.

Manchester United's European campaign hit a stumbling block as they grappled to a 3-3 draw against Galatasaray, leaving fans dismayed at the precipice of Champions League elimination. However, the post-match visuals of Erik ten Hag sharing a smile and embracing Galatasaray's Hakim Ziyech, his former prodigy from Ajax who scored twice, ignited discontent among the Red Devils faithful.

Despite commanding 2-0 and 3-1 leads, the draw triggered an outpouring of frustration among Manchester United supporters, aggravated further by Ten Hag's apparent lack of seriousness in the aftermath. Fans took to social media platforms, expressing their disappointment with the manager's demeanor, contrasting it sharply with the stoic and resolute stance often exhibited by the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in trying moments.

The sight of Ten Hag's congenial interaction with Ziyech post-match became a focal point of fan ire, sparking debates over the manager's conduct after such a crucial result. Supporters underscored the expectation for a more composed and serious response, drawing parallels to Ferguson's trademark no-nonsense attitude in similar scenarios.

In addition to Ten Hag's actions, the fans directed frustration towards Andre Onana following an error that contributed to Galatasaray's goal, compounding Manchester United's inability to secure a pivotal win.

The precarious position in the Champions League and Ten Hag's seemingly casual post-match demeanor have amplified fan discussions. It reflects their passionate expectations, drawing upon the benchmark set by their iconic former manager and the reverence for the club's ethos even in the face of adversity.

As Manchester United navigates a critical phase in their European campaign, the scrutiny of Ten Hag's actions and the team's performance underscores the deep emotional investment of the fanbase in the club's success, setting high standards for both on and off-field conduct.