Manchester United are keeping their tabs on Serie A ace Federico Dimarco this summer. Manager Erik ten Hag wants to bolster his defensive options for next season as he takes the club toward the direction of competing for the Premier League title.

According to the reports from the Independent, the Red Devils are showing interest in the Inter Milan defender. The Premier League giants will be looking to hold off competition from Real Madrid for the full-back's signature. According to the CIES Football Observatory, the 25-year-old has a valuation of £34m.

Appreciated for his immense versatility, Dimarco has enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough campaign at Inter Milan. In a season where Nerazzurri won the Coppa Italia and reached the Champions League final, the full-back established himself as a regular starter at the San Siro. He had an average match rating of 7.17, according to Sofa Score.

Considering his potential, he could make the left-back position his own at Manchester United. This could only mean bad news for Luke Shaw, who has enjoyed a great campaign in 2022/23.

However, it has been noticed that the Englishman has only performed when he has competition alongside him. In the 2020/21 season, the Red Devils signed Alex Telles from Sporting Lisbon, which generated a great season for him at Old Trafford. Last summer, United signed Tyrel Malacia from Feyenoord, resulting in Shaw’s evolution as a full-back. With Telles on the transfer list and Malacia not hitting the ground running so far at Old Trafford, adding Dimarco would bring more competition in the left-back position for the former Southampton man.