It seems like Manchester United are already thinking about their plans for next summer. The Red Devils have had a rough start to the season, winning two of their opening four Premier League games. However, the biggest question mark has been their signings so far this summer. Mason Mount hasn't hit the ground running, whereas Rasmus Hojlund just made his debut one week ago.

Now, Erik ten Hag is already thinking about next season. According to the reports from Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have prioritized four signings for next season. The two biggest targets for next season are Bayer Leverkusen’s defensive pair, Jeremie Frimpong and Edmond Tapsoba. Ten Hag likes the pair of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez but is concerned about their fitness issues.

Varane wasn't fit to play against Arsenal last week, whereas Martinez got injured during the game. They also missed the second half of last season due to injuries. Alongside the Leverkusen pair, Manchester United are also monitoring Brighton striker Evan Ferguson. The young striker was previously linked with a move to Manchester City.

City manager Pep Guardiola wanted to see him play with Erling Haaland up top, but the move never materialized. The 18-year-old has a contract until 2028 with the Seagulls and is already impressing a lot of fans and pundits after his hat-trick against Newcastle United. Ten Hag signed Hojlund this summer but wants another striker for competition. He is set to offload Anthony Martial as the Frenchman never seems to find consistency.

Lastly, Manchester United would be looking to make the Sofyan Amrabat loan deal permanent. The Morocco midfielder signed a loan deal on deadline day as the Red Devils couldn't make permanent signings due to Financial Fairplay (FFP) regulations.