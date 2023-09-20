Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former manager of Manchester United, has shed light on what could have been a game-changing transfer for the club. Speaking to Andy Mitten on The Athletic, Solskjaer revealed his keen desire to sign Harry Kane. He emphasized that he would have brought the prolific English striker to Old Trafford without hesitation.

Solskjaer explained, “I would have signed Harry Kane every day of the week, and my understanding was that he wanted to come to Manchester United.” However, the dream transfer failed to materialize due to financial constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the challenges faced by clubs during these trying times.

Manchester United's missed opportunities in the transfer market have been a point of discussion among fans and pundits. Before Erling Haaland's move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, Solskjaer had urged the club to secure his signature alongside Bruno Fernandes. While Fernandes became a United player, the club could only secure Odion Ighalo on a loan deal, allowing Haaland to thrive at Dortmund and contend for the prestigious FIFA Ballon d'Or.

Similarly, Harry Kane had long been on Solskjaer's radar. Although Kane's initial preference was Manchester City, the Premier League champions shifted their focus, constructing a team that didn't rely on a marquee striker. Kane, aiming to break Alan Shearer's English Premier League goalscoring record, sought a move within the Premier League but found no takers from Manchester United or Manchester City. Ultimately, Manchester City secured the services of Erling Haaland.

Kane's long-anticipated move away from Tottenham Hotspur finally materialized in the summer, but it took him away from English soil. He signed with Bayern Munich, marking the end of his illustrious tenure with the North London club. In a twist of fate, Kane is set to face Premier League giants Manchester United as Bayern Munich kicks off their Champions League campaign, adding an intriguing chapter to his storied career.