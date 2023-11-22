Discover Nick Culkin's remarkable moment as he made history with the shortest Premier League debut for Manchester United.

Nick Culkin's stint at Manchester United may have been fleeting, but it carved an indelible mark in Premier League history. Signed from York City as a goalkeeper, Culkin's record-setting debut in the shortest appearance ever in the league unfolded during a crucial encounter against Arsenal.

Thrown unexpectedly into the spotlight when Raimond van der Gouw suffered an injury in the game's dying moments, Culkin, unprepared and without warm-up, stepped onto the field to protect United's lead. His recount of the nerve-wracking experience highlighted the surreal nature of the situation: “The physio immediately said ‘sub,' and the manager turned around to me and just said ‘Nick, get yourself ready, you’re going on.'”

His brief moment on the pitch involved a hurried free-kick before the final whistle blew, marking the end of his historic appearance. Culkin's tenure at Old Trafford was fleeting, witnessing loan spells and eventual departure as the goalkeeping roster evolved with new arrivals.

Yet, his time at Manchester United remains a cherished memory. Culkin fondly recalls being part of the club's winning culture, remarking, “The mentality was a winning one; the club was winning at all levels. It was a great experience you can’t take away from me.” The Treble of Manchester United was only matched by their local rivals, Manchester City, earlier this year.

Culkin's football journey faced setbacks from a career-ending knee injury after Manchester United. Forced to retire prematurely, he transitioned to gardening in Manchester, acknowledging the need for financial stability to support his family. He reflects on his early retirement, expressing his belief that he could have had a longer career in the Championship or League One: “In the end, I wasn’t good enough for Man Utd, and that was obvious. Otherwise, I would have played. There’s no shame in that.”

However, in 2014, Culkin made a surprising return to the pitch, signing for FC United of Manchester. This move created a unique connection, as he became the first player to represent Manchester United and the fan-founded club, FC United. Culkin's story, while brief, remains a testament to the unpredictable and captivating nature of football journeys.