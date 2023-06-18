Manchester United are lining up a bid for English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford this summer. The 29-year-old is considered a replacement for Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea by manager Erik ten Hag.

According to the reports from Daily Star, the Reds are lining up a bid of £45m for Pickford this summer. De Gea only has two more weeks on his Manchester United contract. However, he refused a contract of two years and a pay cut from £375,000 to £200,000 to stay at Old Trafford.

The feeling around Old Trafford is that if they sign Pickford, they will not be bothered about making De Gea stay for a 14th season. The Spaniard won the Premier League golden glove for the 2022/23 season but has come under intense scrutiny based on his performances in the Europa League and the FA Cup final.

De Gea has 53 appearances for England. He was extremely influential in England, reaching the World Cup semi-final in 2018 before reaching the final of the Euros in 2021. Ten Hag believes that he is an excellent shot-stopper and can also play the sweeper role.

Pickford definitely is an upgrade on De Gea when it comes to playing out from the back. The Spaniard was caught out in that situation during the Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla. Considering that Everton survived relegation last season, it would improve their financial situation. However, manager Sean Dyche knows that he needs to raise the cash to balance the books. The Toffees have the highest wage bill outside the top 6 clubs and have been on the verge of relegation for two consecutive seasons.