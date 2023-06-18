Manchester United were initially on the verge of signing Napoli defender Kim Min-jae. However, the star defender could join Bayern Munich in the summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the Bavarians are in the pole position to sign Kim this summer. They have almost reached an entire agreement with his representatives to join the club. This news is a blow for Manchester United's rebuilding plan under Erik ten Hag, but they can put the bad news to bed by considering the following three alternatives.

Firstly, we have Axel Disasi from AS Monaco. Manchester United have been in contact with his representatives recently. The Frenchman has agreed on personal terms with the Red Devils, and the clubs could start negotiating the player fee soon. Like Kim, Disasi is known for his strong presence in the box. He won 70% of the duels inside the box and averaged three clearances per game this season.

Secondly, we have Jurien Timber from Ajax. The Dutchman was a massive target for ten Hag last summer. However, a transfer never materialized, and he stayed at the Johan Cruyff stadium for another season. The 22-year-old has also drawn comparisons with Kim. In the 2022/23 Eredivisie, he completed 92% of his passes and has a tremendous tackling ability.

Thirdly, we have Goncalo Inacio from Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese defender has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for the past 18 months. However, Manchester United preferred Lisandro Martinez over him last summer. Inacio has stalled his contract talks with Sporting, inviting interest from European clubs, including United. Considering Manchester United's lackluster defense without Martinez and Raphael Varane, Inacio can work well as a backup alongside Victor Lindelof. His main strengths are passing and positioning in the box. He currently has a release clause of €45m.