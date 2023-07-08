Manchester United are set to be in for a major exodus. Their squad is set to take a new shape on the pre-season tour. The transformation of the squad will happen through player sales despite their relatively quiet transfer window so far.

The Red Devils signed Mason Mount from Chelsea on a move of £55m plus up to £5m in add-ons. He has become United’s first signing in the second transfer window of Erik ten Hag as they will return to the Champions League next season. There are talks that Andre Onana will be the second addition to United’s squad after the release of David de Gea.

After securing Champions League football and winning the League Cup last season, there was a feeling that this summer window would be crucial to ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford. However, the takeover process has kept the transfer activity minimal to date.

As the Dutchman hasn’t got his transfer targets and there are many absentees in the first team due to international duty, Manchester United will turn to the youth. Ten Hag is expected to bring Charlie Savage, Maxi Oyedele, and Isak Hansen-Aaroen to senior training.

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe have left the 13-time Premier League champions after the end of their contracts. De Gea is officially a free agent after not agreeing to a new contract with the club. Moreover, Zidane Iqbal and Ethan Laird have secured permanent departures.

Alex Telles and Eric Bailly have returned to the club after their loan spells at Sevilla and Marseille. Moreover, Manchester United will be hearing to hear offers for Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, and Fred, respectively.