Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United star forward, faced criticism after he was spotted partying at a popular Manchester nightclub, Chinawhite, just hours after his team's disheartening 3-0 loss to rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford, reported by GOAL. The defeat, which marked United's fifth loss of the season, intensified the scrutiny on Rashford's form, with his goal-scoring struggles contributing to the team's attacking woes.

Despite the disappointing result, Rashford, celebrating his 26th birthday, opted to go ahead with his plans and was seen in a VIP area of the nightclub alongside his United teammate Tyrell Malacia, family, and friends. The celebrations reportedly continued until the early hours of the morning.

Rashford, who ended the previous season as United's top scorer with 32 goals across all competitions, has faced challenges in replicating his stellar performance this campaign, even after signing a lucrative £300,000-a-week contract in the summer. His lack of impact on the field has added to United's struggles, leaving them trailing 11 points behind Premier League leaders Tottenham.

The timing of Rashford's night out raised eyebrows, considering the team's poor performance and the strict standards set by manager Erik ten Hag. Ten Hag, who took charge in the summer of 2022, has instilled discipline within the squad, making Rashford's actions potentially subject to disciplinary action.

As United prepares for their Carabao Cup fourth-round clash against Newcastle, Marcus Rashford's nightclub visit leaves his spot in the starting lineup uncertain. The incident has stirred controversy among fans and pundits, questioning the player's commitment amidst the team's challenging period. United supporters hope for a swift turnaround in Rashford's form as the team navigates the competitive season ahead.