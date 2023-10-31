Marcus Rashford's decision to go clubbing just hours after Manchester United's dismal defeat to Manchester City has raised eyebrows and risked the ire of manager Erik ten Hag. Rashford's below-par performance in the 3-0 derby loss at Old Trafford on Sunday left fans disappointed, and his choice to celebrate his 26th birthday at a high-profile Manchester nightspot soon after has stirred controversy.

The England star was spotted at the renowned Manchester nightspot, Chinawhite, celebrating with family and friends in a VIP area. It is believed that his Manchester United teammate, Tyrell Malacia, was also present. While the celebration reportedly concluded around 3.30 am, it remains unclear if Rashford stayed out that late. He was back on the training ground at Carrington on Monday morning. Sources close to Rashford described the gathering as an intimate, pre-planned birthday celebration in a private area of the club.

However, it remains to be seen if manager Erik ten Hag takes a dim view of the situation and considers disciplinary action against Rashford. Celebrating at a high-profile venue immediately after a painful defeat may not sit well with the manager, and it could be perceived as a bad look given the circumstances.

Rashford, United's top scorer last season with 30 goals, has only found the net once for the club this term, despite signing a new £300,000-a-week contract in July. As the team continues to struggle, Rashford's teammates have privately discussed the need for him to step up and help the club recover from a dreadful start to the season that has seen United lose seven of their first 14 games.

Even former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger expressed sympathy for Manchester United, describing the team as playing with fear and lacking hope. He highlighted issues with individual quality and spirit within the squad.

Erik ten Hag, who was brought to Manchester United to replicate his success at Ajax, has acknowledged the differences in playing style and quality at United compared to his previous club. The Dutchman emphasized the need to adapt and play more directly with the players at his disposal.