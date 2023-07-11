English footballer Mason Mount is set to make his highly-anticipated debut for Manchester United against Leeds after completing his £65m ($83m) move from Chelsea, reported by goal.com. Mount has been included in United's 26-man party for their opening pre-season game, which takes place later this week.

The Red Devils' squad also features a host of talented youngsters such as Amad Diallo, who spent last season on loan at Sunderland, Hannibal, and Shola Shoretire. Despite some core first-team players still being on holiday, United have enough internationals in the squad to cause Leeds problems. They hope to see Lisandro Martinez return to the pitch after his season-ending injury.

Mount, who enjoyed a successful spell with Chelsea, is regarded as one of England's brightest talents, and he is sure to add an extra dimension to United's star-studded squad. Alongside the likes of Raphael Varane, Tom Heaton, Fred, and Jadon Sancho, Mount's experience and skillset make him a vital inclusion in the United lineup.

The game will be played in Norway this Wednesday, and it is set to be a thrilling encounter between two giants of the Premier League. United will then travel to Scotland to face Lyon as they look to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the new season.

The inclusion of Mount in the squad is a clear indication of United's ambitions for the upcoming campaign. The 24-year-old midfielder impressed last season with Chelsea, contributing with nine goals and seven assists in 36 league appearances. Fans will hope that he can replicate his form for United and lead them to glory in the upcoming season.

Overall, the inclusion of Mason Mount in United's squad is exciting news for fans of the Red Devils, and they will be eagerly anticipating his debut against Leeds in what is sure to be an enthralling encounter.