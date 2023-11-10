Explore internal tensions at Manchester United as players begin to question manager Erik ten Hag's tactics amid a challenging season.

At Manchester United, the squad's morale faces a challenge as players reportedly start questioning the strategic decisions of manager Erik ten Hag. Despite some support for Ten Hag within the team, the club's difficult season, marked by nine defeats in 17 games, has prompted internal dissatisfaction, particularly concerning tactical choices.

While many players continue to stand by their boss, concerns have surfaced regarding certain tactical decisions made by Ten Hag. According to the reports from i, the decision to bench Raphael Varane, a decorated four-time Champions League winner, in favor of 35-year-old Jonny Evans has left some players perplexed. Varane's absence in recent key matches, coupled with unexpected lineup selections, has fueled internal conversations about the rationale behind the manager's choices.

Although voices of support, such as Rasmus Hojlund's public backing of Ten Hag, reflect solidarity within the dressing room, there's an underlying unease regarding recent tactical moves. The dynamics within the team are in focus, illuminating the challenges faced under Ten Hag's management at Manchester United. The Red Devils will now focus on the Premier League before the international break.

The club's disappointing season, compounded by concerns over specific decisions made by the manager, signifies a critical juncture for the team. As they navigate a series of defeats and unexpected outcomes, the club aims for a potential turnaround in performance and an improved dynamic on and off the field. The internal scrutiny and discussions among players highlight the pressing need for coherence and strategic clarity within the squad as they strive to elevate their game and prospects in the Premier League.