Explore the controversy surrounding Raphael Varane as the Manchester United defender faces scrutiny for sharing an Instagram post.

In an unexpected turn of events, Raphael Varane, the seasoned French World Cup winner, has found himself on a precarious slope with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Varane's recent Instagram post from an undisclosed ski resort has raised eyebrows and potentially put his relationship with the club at risk.

The photograph, shared on Thursday, captured Varane seemingly enjoying his free time amidst snow-covered slopes – a scene that might have seemed harmless at first glance. However, Manchester United has a strict policy against players engaging in skiing activities during the season due to the inherent risk of injuries.

While the image shows Varane merely standing against the wintry backdrop, the implications of potential skiing activities could lead to a frosty reception upon his return to Old Trafford. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to be displeased if it's discovered that the injury-prone center-back took part in skiing, a winter activity banned by most European clubs.

The ban is not without reason, as demonstrated by Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's unfortunate leg break during the Bundesliga winter break in 2022. Neuer, recovering from Germany's disappointing World Cup campaign in Qatar, faced a 10-month absence.

A representative for Varane has denied any skiing activities, but the controversy surrounding the Instagram post may mark a downhill turn for the four-time Champions League winner. Rumors are circulating about Varane's desire to leave Manchester United, with reported interest from Saudi Pro League clubs and German champions Bayern Munich.

Varane, who arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid in July 2021 for £42 million, has just one season remaining on his £340,000-a-week deal, with an option for an additional year on the club's side. Despite featuring 18 times in various competitions this season, Varane has faced challenges, falling behind Harry Maguire in the pecking order at one stage. Questions about his future and commitment to Manchester United loom as the defender navigates this slippery slope.