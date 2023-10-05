Rasmus Hojlund's scintillating brace against Galatasaray should have been a cause for celebration. Still, former Manchester United defender Paul Parker believes the young Dane has every right to be furious with his teammates for their lackluster defending. Despite Hojlund's impressive start to his United career, with three goals in his opening two Champions League games, the team's defensive vulnerabilities resulted in two consecutive defeats, including a recent 3-2 loss to Galatasaray at Old Trafford.

Parker parallels Hojlund and Cristiano Ronaldo while praising Erik ten Hag's £72 million signing. He emphasized that the team's defensive lapses overshadowed Hojlund's dream European debut at the club.

Parker remarked, “They let him down and didn't do their job. They never allowed him to enjoy scoring his goals. He should be furious.” However, unlike Ronaldo, he commended Hojlund for not pointing fingers and for consistently displaying the right attitude.

While Parker hailed Hojlund as an ‘amazing player' with the potential for further development, he also expressed the belief that the young forward would soon find the net in the Premier League. Parker highlighted the need for better service to Hojlund from his teammates to maintain his goal-scoring form.

Parker emphasized that Hojlund has formed a promising partnership with Marcus Rashford, which is expected to improve over time. With Bruno Fernandes known for creating scoring opportunities, an overall improvement in the team's performance is crucial to maximizing Hojlund's impact at Manchester United. Despite the challenges faced since Hojlund's arrival, there is optimism that he can achieve great things in the future with the proper support and improvements across the squad.