Manchester United's summer signing, Rasmus Hojlund, does not shy away from admiration for fellow footballers. In a recent interview with TV2, the 20-year-old Danish sensation, who joined Manchester United this summer, had high praise for Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who he considers “the best striker in the world.”

While it's common for young talents to aim high and set ambitious goals for themselves, Hojlund is remarkably modest in acknowledging that he isn't at the same level as the Norwegian superstar just yet. He respectfully declined direct comparisons, stating that he hopes to reach Haaland's level.

Hojlund's remarks show a deep respect for Haaland's accomplishments. The Manchester City striker made an indelible impact in his debut Premier League season, scoring a record-breaking 36 league goals and an astonishing 52 goals overall. It's a testament to the rapid rise of the Norwegian sensation, who has become a global icon in football.

Since he arrived at Manchester United, Hojlund has already appeared in eight matches and found the net three times, showcasing his potential and talent. Last season, he had a standout performance at Atalanta, scoring 16 goals in 42 appearances for the Italian club.

Manchester United and Manchester City fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming Manchester derby on October 29, where Hojlund and Haaland will face off for the first time in the Premier League. This highly anticipated showdown will be an exciting spectacle featuring two of the brightest talents in football.

While Hojlund may not be ready for direct comparisons to Haaland, his ambition and humility offer a glimpse into the mindset of a young talent determined to make a name for himself at Manchester United. As he develops and gains experience, the football world will watch closely to see how far he can go.