Manchester United finally have a new striker in the squad. The Red Devils have signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta and unveiled him at Old Trafford before the friendly match against RC Lens. Manchester United won the game 3-1 thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, and Antony.

However, the development of Hojlund came shortly after his official announcement. According to the Manchester United reports, the Denmark striker came to Old Trafford injured, and he will be out of action in the initial few weeks in the Premier League. Manchester United will open their Premier League account against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14 before traveling to Tottenham Hotspur on August 19.

In one of our previous blogs, we had a question for our viewers: Will Manchester United regret relying on Rasmus Hojlund and not going after Harry Kane? Well, with the incoming developments before he has even kicked a ball, the answer looks no. Signing a striker for a considerable amount of money and not seeing him in action in the first few weeks because of an injury will not do well for Manchester United's title credentials. However, does that mean that United should go after another striker this summer?

Options for Manchester United in the window

Well, options are on the table if you look at Kane and Victor Osimhen. However, Manchester United would need to break the bank for them similarly as they did with Hojlund. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said the Red Devils had Goncalo Ramos as their backup option if Hojlund's move didn't materialize. The Portuguese forward is heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) as they want to replace Mauro Icardi.

Ramos could be a great backup option for United. The Portuguese forward announced himself to the football world last year as he played ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Round of 16 of the World Cup against Switzerland and scored a hat trick. If he accepts being the second choice to Hojlund, he can be a great option to bring from the bench.

Squad depth is vital for Manchester United as they don't have enough attacking options to bring from the bench. They only have Anthony Martial as a forward option, who has struggled for fitness and consistency since joining the club in 2015. His fitness issues can be seen by the fact that Wout Weghorst, a loanee signed in January, played more games than him last season.