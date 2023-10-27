Manchester United has made headlines in the financial world with record-breaking revenues of £648.4 million ($783.5 million) for the last financial year, setting a Premier League record. These financial figures emerge as British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe stands on the brink of acquiring a 25% stake in the club from the current American owners, the Glazer family.

Impressively, the overall revenue has surged by 11% compared to the previous year, despite Manchester United's participation in the Europa League rather than the more lucrative Champions League in the previous season. However, the club did report a loss of £42.1 million ($50.9 million).

One notable change is in the wage bill, which decreased by £52.8 million ($63.8 million) to £331.4 million ($400 million), attributed to “squad turnover” and the team's absence from the Champions League. This transition saw the departure of highly-paid players, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The financial report also highlights that no dividends have been paid to the Glazer family and other shareholders.

The impending entry of Sir Jim Ratcliffe into the Manchester United ownership saga has stirred excitement. The founder of chemicals company INEOS is ready to invest between £1.3 billion ($1.576 billion) and £1.5 billion ($1.82 billion) for a 25% stake, despite the club's current market value being around £2.6 billion. This significant move would grant INEOS “sporting influence” at the iconic Old Trafford, marking a potential turning point in the club's ownership landscape.

As financial records reach new heights and ownership discussions continue, Manchester United remains a focal point in both the footballing and business worlds, shaping the future of one of the most prominent clubs in the sport.