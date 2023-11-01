The football world is set to come together to honor the legendary Sir Bobby Charlton, with the details of a memorial service now unveiled. The service, dedicated to celebrating the life of the England and Manchester United icon, will take place on the 13th of November at Manchester Cathedral.

Sir Bobby Charlton, renowned as one of England's greatest players, sadly passed away on the 21st of October at the age of 86. His departure triggered an outpouring of tributes from across the globe, with moments of silence observed in football matches throughout the weekend.

As a fitting tribute to the football legend, a procession to the cathedral will pass by the iconic Old Trafford, the hallowed home of Manchester United, where Sir Bobby's legacy looms large. Following this public commemoration, the family will conduct a private funeral ceremony.

Manchester United, the club Sir Bobby Charlton served with distinction, shared that the memorial service will provide a “moment of reflection” for fans and offer them a final opportunity to bid farewell to a true Red Devils legend. Old Trafford, a place brimming with history and memories, has been inundated with tributes from thousands of fans who have left memorabilia and flowers in front of the renowned Trinity statue, where Sir Bobby is immortalized alongside fellow greats George Best and Denis Law.

The club also disclosed that over 80,000 fans have expressed condolences by signing online or in-person books of remembrance at Old Trafford. More intricate details about the service and the procession are set to be revealed in due course.

Sir Bobby Charlton's impact on football and his enduring legacy at Manchester United are immeasurable. The memorial service promises to be a poignant occasion, uniting fans and players alike to pay their respects to an icon whose influence will forever resonate on the hallowed grounds of Old Trafford.