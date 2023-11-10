Discover Manchester United's potential game-changing move for FC Porto's prolific striker Mehdi Taremi in the upcoming January window.

Amidst a turbulent season for Manchester United, the latest buzz revolves around their potential acquisition of FC Porto's seasoned striker Mehdi Taremi. Reports suggest that United is eyeing the forward to bolster their attacking lineup, seeking to offset the goal-scoring burden on their young talent, Rasmus Hojlund.

With challenging results and growing pressure on manager Erik ten Hag, Manchester United's need for reinforcement is palpable. Taremi, a prolific striker with an impressive track record since his move to Porto in 2020, emerges as a viable option for the Red Devils. The 31-year-old's contract with Porto expires this summer, which could render him available for a low transfer fee in the upcoming January window.

TEAMtalk specifies that a mere €10 million could secure Taremi's services, which offer exceptional value in today's inflated transfer market. Alongside the affordable transfer fee, Taremi's wage demands, reportedly around €4.5 million per year after tax, seem reasonable, translating to approximately £75,000 a week.

United's interest in Taremi isn't isolated; Tottenham also sees the striker as a potential solution to fill the gap that Harry Kane left. However, with a reported three-and-a-half-year contract on the table, taking Taremi through to 2027, Manchester United aims to secure the seasoned striker as a strategic investment.

The move to bring in Taremi reflects United's ambition to fortify their squad, especially in the attacking department, recognizing the challenges their current lineup faces. Adding a mature, goal-scoring presence like Taremi could alleviate the pressure on the youthful Hojlund and provide the necessary experience to navigate the team through a difficult season.

As the January transfer window approaches, the prospect of Taremi donning the iconic red jersey at Old Trafford remains tantalizing, potentially offering the spark needed to reignite Manchester United's campaign and steer them towards a more promising future.