Manchester United faces a mounting injury crisis as key players, including Jonny Evans and Casemiro, suffer significant setbacks.

Erik ten Hag faces a mounting challenge at Manchester United following Jonny Evans' sidelining due to a thigh injury, deepening the team's woes. The experienced 35-year-old suffered the setback during their Champions League return against Copenhagen, departing after just 13 minutes, contributing to a 4-3 defeat, compounded by Marcus Rashford's red card.

Ten Hag confronts a predicament as Evans joins Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw on the injury list, leaving a void in the left-sided center-back position. The responsibility now falls on Raphael Varane, expected to step in against Luton Town following Evans' injury midweek. There are reports of a strained relationship between him and the manager.

A club statement confirmed Evans' absence for the coming weeks due to a thigh strain sustained in the Champions League fixture. This adds to United's injury concerns, amplifying their defensive issues.

Midfielder Casemiro's hamstring setback amplified the injury crisis suffered against Newcastle United. Initially considered a brief absence, his recovery now extends, anticipating his absence until Christmas. In addition, the unavailability of Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo further challenges the squad's depth and adaptability.

Manchester United's coach, Erik ten Hag, grapples with significant absences, particularly Jonny Evans' injury while navigating the setbacks of key players like Casemiro, Malacia, and Diallo. The absence of critical defensive elements tests the team's depth and adaptability, especially with forthcoming fixtures on the horizon. The injury woes impact the immediate game strategies and present a challenge in maintaining squad cohesion and performance levels during a crucial phase in the season.