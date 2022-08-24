Manchester United nearing deal for prized Brazilian winger

Manchester United are finally off the mark this term after securing a crucial 2-1 victory on Monday over Liverpool, their first win in three matches. And with the Premier League transfer window still open, they’re looking to strengthen the squad even more.

Per David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Red Devils are “confident” about reaching an agreement with Ajax for prized Brazilian winger Antony, who is their number one target.

Here is some more insight into the situation:

“Antony’s representatives are in London looking to complete a move to Manchester United where the attacker would join ex-boss Ten Hag and former Ajax team-mate Lisandro Martinez.”

“The two clubs have discussed a fee higher than the €80million initially offered, some sources placing the figure at €94m, but Ajax have reportedly set an asking price of €100m for the player.”

That’s a very steep asking price but as we know, Manchester United is always willing to splash the cash. Antony is one of the most exciting young attackers in Europe and clearly wants a move to Old Trafford to reunite with ten Hag. He was left out of the squad last weekend because of the transfer talks.

ten Hag is wanting more attacking options in the final third, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo’s future still looking uncertain. Last term in 23 appearances, Antony bagged eight goals and supplied four assists.

United submitted an €80million bid last week for the player, but it was snubbed by Ajax. The transfer window closes on September 1st. The addition of Antony would certainly be a nice one for Manchester United following the arrival of Casemiro from Real Madrid.