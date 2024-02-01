Discover the latest transfer drama as Manchester United boldly rejects PSG's offer for striker Hugo Ekitike.

In the eleventh-hour rush of the transfer window, Manchester United have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Hugo Ekitike. Despite their season struggles, the Red Devils have shown zero interest in the French 21-year-old, who is seeking a move away from Parc des Princes for more playing time.

Ekitike, strongly linked with a move to German side Eintracht Frankfurt, found himself amid a transfer tussle as PSG, the reigning Ligue 1 champions, attempted to offload him to the highest bidder. Fussball.news revealed that PSG had contacted Manchester United and several other clubs to offer them a deal, perhaps as a strategic move to inflate Ekitike's transfer fee. However, Manchester United swiftly rejected the proposal, refusing to play ball with PSG's tactics.

The negotiations with Frankfurt have hit a roadblock, with the German side unwilling to pay more than £17 million for Ekitike, while PSG is holding out for at least £25.5 million. This stands as a testament to the complexities and uncertainties that often characterize the final moments of the transfer window.

Ekitike's journey has been tumultuous since his initial move to PSG on loan from Reims in 2022. Despite turning down a lucrative deal with Newcastle in the Premier League, Ekitike's dream move to Paris has not met expectations. Struggling for game time, the forward has managed only three goals in 26 top-flight appearances, finding himself sidelined and training separately from the squad alongside Kylian Mbappe.

As the transfer window slams shut, Ekitike hopes that PSG and Frankfurt can reach an agreement, allowing him to reignite his career in Germany. For Manchester United, however, the rejection signals a clear stance in their strategic approach to player acquisitions, even during the transfer deadline chaos.