Explore Manchester United's efforts to secure the future of midfielder Scott McTominay as they actively negotiate a contract extension.

To secure the future of key midfielder Scott McTominay, Manchester United is actively pursuing contract negotiations with the 27-year-old Scotsman, whose current deal expires next summer. Despite being linked with potential moves to Bayern Munich and West Ham, McTominay has experienced a resurgence under manager Erik Ten Hag, proving instrumental in midfield and showcasing an added goal-scoring dimension.

Sources reveal that Manchester United is keen on activating a contract clause to extend McTominay's deal by another year. A recent turnaround in the player's fortunes and impressive performances have shifted the club's stance. The owners are reportedly eager to invest in British talent, solidifying McTominay and Harry Maguire as integral parts of the club's future.

However, there is no guarantee that McTominay will readily sign the extension, highlighting his desire for consistent playing time at this career stage. A source emphasized, “Scott is at the stage of his career where he wants to be playing football week in, week out.” While Manchester United remains his preferred destination, the decision hinges on the assurance of significant playing time.

The club is determined to avoid the risk of McTominay leaving on a free transfer next summer, underscoring the urgency of contract negotiations. The source concluded, “For Manchester United, the priority is assuring he doesn't leave on a free next summer. They won't be allowed to happen.”

McTominay, who made his debut for Manchester United in 2017, has been a consistent performer, featuring in 233 games for the club. Despite a challenging season, he has scored six goals and provided one assist, showcasing his evolving role in the team. As negotiations unfold, the outcome will shape McTominay's future and impact Manchester United's midfield dynamics.