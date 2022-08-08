Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate

Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have agreed to a deal in principle with Juve, but the player himself still needs to accept:

Manchester United are working on Adrien Rabiot deal, called today by @David_Ornstein. Talks ongoing but still no agreement on player side with his mother Veronique involved. 🚨🔴 #MUFC The agreement with Juventus is not an issue as they’re open to sell Rabiot. pic.twitter.com/FIIGrL1Wyo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2022

The Old Lady wants to sell Rabiot, it’s just a matter of him accepting a move to Manchester United. The 27-year-old joined the Serie A giants in 2019 as a free agent but he’s since fallen out of favor in Turin. Rabiot is in the final year of his contract.

A change of scenery could be good for the central midfielder, who potentially gives United more depth in the middle of the park. As for Ronaldo, it’s still unknown if he will stay at the Theater of Dreams as his agent continues to work on finding him a club that is playing Champions League football this fall.

Ronaldo wasn’t pleased on Sunday as Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag left him out of the starting XI, ultimately bringing the 37-year-old on as a substitute in the 53rd minute. The Portuguese international failed to make an impact, however.

ten Hag insists he is happy with Cristiano but it’s clear the player doesn’t want to settle for Europa. At this point though, there aren’t many big-name clubs that are interested in signing the legend. Chelsea, PSG, and Bayern have all turned down the chance already.