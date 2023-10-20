Manchester United fans will be disappointed to learn that Casemiro, the influential Brazilian midfielder, will be absent for the upcoming Premier League clash against Sheffield United this Saturday. His absence is due to a lingering ankle injury, and it is expected to be a blow to the Red Devils as they look to maintain their position in the league standings.

Casemiro sustained the injury during Brazil's match against Venezuela. Despite his valiant effort to play a full 90 minutes in the subsequent game against Uruguay, the club has prioritized his recovery over his immediate return. Although the club has described the injury as a “small issue,” they believe it's prudent for Casemiro to remain in Brazil longer to ensure his long-term fitness.

The 31-year-old midfielder was initially scheduled to return to Manchester on Thursday but will now extend his stay in Brazil. Unfortunately, this means he will also miss the upcoming Champions League clash against FC Copenhagen due to a suspension resulting from his red card during the Galatasaray match.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for Manchester United supporters. Casemiro is expected to rejoin the squad early next week, and the club is optimistic that he will be ready to face their rivals, Manchester City, in the much-anticipated Manchester derby on October 29. His presence in the midfield will be vital for United to win this crucial fixture.

In other injury news, United manager Erik ten Hag is hopeful that left-back Sergio Reguilón, who has been sidelined with a hamstring problem, will be available for the Sheffield United match. This will provide a welcome boost to the team's defensive capabilities.

While there are still uncertainties surrounding the fitness of some key players like Raphaël Varane, Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Jadon Sancho, the Manchester United faithful will be hoping for a quick and successful recovery for their stars as they continue their Premier League campaign. Despite the challenges posed by injuries and suspensions, the Red Devils remain determined to succeed and keep their title hopes alive.