Manchester United eyes Takefusa Kubo as a potential replacement for Antony amid concerns over the winger's form.

Manchester United's pursuit of former Real Madrid prospect Takefusa Kubo signals a potential shakeup in their squad, specifically targeting the winger position amid concerns over Antony's lackluster form. Since Antony's staggering £85.5 million move to Old Trafford in 2022, the 22-year-old Brazilian's contributions have fallen well below expectations, registering only eight goals and three assists in 62 appearances, with this season particularly dismal—no goal involvement in 18 games.

Erik ten Hag, eager to fortify Manchester United's attacking prowess, has turned his attention to Kubo, dispatching scouts to observe the Japanese sensation's performances at Real Sociedad closely. Kubo's journey from Barcelona's esteemed La Masia academy to Real Madrid, where he embarked on loan spells with Mallorca, Villarreal, and Getafe, eventually finding his stride at Sociedad, has been a narrative of resilience and resurgence.

The 22-year-old's resurgence at Sociedad has been a revelation, amassing an impressive tally of 15 goals and 13 assists in 67 appearances, prompting interest from clubs like Napoli, who lodged a £26 million bid, rebuffed by Sociedad. Despite Napoli's attempt, Sociedad, bolstered by Kubo's contract until 2027, remains steadfast in their valuation, open to considering offers in the vicinity of £43 million.

Manchester United's scouts have diligently tracked Kubo's trajectory, including his recent standout performance against Real Betis, where he clinched the Player of the Match accolade. The club is keen on exploring avenues that might facilitate Kubo's acquisition, with potential negotiations involving Antony on loan to sweeten the deal.

As Sociedad maintains a commendable sixth position in LaLiga and clinched their Champions League group triumphantly ahead of Inter Milan, Benfica, and RB Salzburg, the potential addition of Kubo to Manchester United's roster could inject vitality and flexibility into their attacking arsenal. The strategic pursuit of Kubo reflects United's intent to bolster their flank and revitalize their offensive capabilities, potentially altering their tactical dynamics for a more potent and versatile attacking force.