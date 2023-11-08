Manchester United and Newcastle set their sights on Lyon's emerging star, Rayan Cherki. Explore the potential 2024 swoop.

Manchester United's pursuit of top talent continues as they set their sights on Lyon's emerging star, Rayan Cherki. The 20-year-old French sensation has attracted the attention of both Manchester United and Newcastle, and sources close to the matter have revealed that a potential swoop is on the horizon for 2024.

Cherki, a highly-rated prospect, has endured a challenging season with Lyon, who currently languish at the bottom of the Ligue 1 table. Despite his club's struggles, Cherki's promise shines through, and his contract with his boyhood club is set to expire in June 2025.

In the current season, he has made ten appearances, accumulating 578 minutes of action and providing one assist. However, his young career has already seen him accumulate an impressive 112 appearances across all competitions for Lyon, accompanied by 14 goals and 17 assists.

Cherki's talent has been noticed on the international stage, too. He is a regular feature for Thierry Henry's France Under-21 side, having recently contributed four goals and three assists in their last three qualifiers. With 11 goals in 18 appearances for Les Espoirs, he quickly established himself as a future French star.

According to the reports from Football Insider, Manchester United, known for their focus on developing young talents, sees Cherki as a potential star. The club already boasts a group of young attackers, including Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo, and Facundo Pellistri, but the addition of Cherki would further enhance their attacking options.

As for Newcastle, the club has undergone significant changes following a takeover by Saudi-based investors. They have shifted their focus towards recruiting top talents, with promising talents like Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall flourishing at St James' Park. Cherki could be the next jewel in their crown.

With just over 18 months remaining on his Lyon contract, Rayan Cherki's future is still being determined. Manchester United and Newcastle's keen interest in the versatile attacker suggests that the race for his signature will be one to watch in 2024 as the Premier League giants continue their quest for young and promising talent. Cherki's journey promises to be exciting and full of potential, and it remains to be seen which club he will choose to continue his development.