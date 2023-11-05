Manchester United's January plans revolve around securing Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa and revitalizing their struggling attack.

Manchester United's pursuit of Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa has taken center stage in their plans for the upcoming January transfer window. The Red Devils are experiencing a drought in front of the goal, with star striker Marcus Rashford struggling to find the net. Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, and Anthony Martial have also contributed minimally to the team's goal tally.

United's desire to bolster their attacking options has been exacerbated by the prolonged negotiations surrounding Sir Jim Ratcliffe's proposed acquisition of a 25 percent stake in the club. With Financial Fair Play regulations to adhere to, Manchester United is now considering cut-price deals to infuse much-needed firepower into their squad.

According to the Mirror, Gabriel Barbosa, a 27-year-old striker who has notched 18 goals for Flamengo this season, is the prime target. His contract expires in 2024, making him available for a discounted £20 million. In a potential part-exchange deal, United is open to loaning out Brazilian compatriot Antony, who joined the club from Ajax in 2022 for a substantial fee. Antony, however, has struggled to make an impact this season and is yet to open his scoring account.

AC Milan will likely challenge Manchester United for Barbosa's signature despite his previous stint with Inter Milan being less than impressive. While United explores the Barbosa option, they are also considering other frontmen, including Porto's Mehdi Taremi and the dynamic duo of Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen. These potential additions are, however, expected to come with hefty price tags.

As the search for striking options intensifies, Rasmus Hojlund's goal drought continues, further highlighting Manchester United's need for reinforcements up front. The Danish forward's struggles were evident during their recent victory over Fulham, leaving fans and the coaching staff wanting more.

With January on the horizon and their pursuit of Gabriel Barbosa gaining momentum, Manchester United fans hope the Brazilian striker can provide the spark they need to reignite their attack and propel the team to new heights in the Premier League. The January transfer window promises to be an intriguing period for the Red Devils as they look to address their goal-scoring woes and regain their standing at the top of English football.