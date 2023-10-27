The possibility of a leadership transition at Manchester United has emerged as British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe pursues a bid for a 25% stake in the club. Richard Arnold, currently serving as Manchester United's chief executive, is expected to step down should Ratcliffe's bid prove successful, raising questions about the club's leadership structure.

Richard Arnold has held the position of chief executive since succeeding Ed Woodward in February 2022. However, Ratcliffe's ambitious £1.3 billion investment plan includes a desire for significant influence over the club's sporting decisions, leading to discussions about Arnold's future role.

According to the reports from the Athletic, the Manchester United board will vote on the proposed minority stake acquisition, with Ratcliffe's vision likely to reshape the club's hierarchy. While Arnold's departure isn't a direct football decision, he recognizes that it may be an inevitable outcome under these circumstances. Should the deal come to fruition, the exact timeline for his departure remains uncertain, but he will continue to lead the club during the bid process.

Ed Woodward, Arnold's predecessor, left Manchester United approximately nine months after announcing his departure in the wake of the European Super League's collapse in April 2021.

As Ratcliffe's bid progresses, the intricacies of the deal could prolong the process, which may take several weeks. Until a resolution is reached, Arnold will continue in his role at the club.

In the event of Arnold's departure, there is speculation that Jean-Claude Blanc, the former chief executive of Juventus, who assumed a prominent role at Paris Saint-Germain last December overseeing the entire INEOS Sports portfolio, is under consideration as an interim replacement.

The potential change in leadership at Manchester United is poised to be a pivotal development in the club's future. As discussions surrounding Ratcliffe's investment and influence continue, the club's hierarchy and direction could see significant alterations in the coming months.