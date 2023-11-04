Manchester United faces a potential managerial shake-up as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS seeks to replace Erik ten Hag with Roberto De Zerbi.

Manchester United could be on the brink of a significant managerial change, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, the prospective owners of 25% of the club, reportedly plan to sack current manager Erik ten Hag and replace him with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. According to reports from Football Insider, this decision comes as United seeks to revamp its playing style following a challenging start to the 2023-24 season.

Despite a promising first season at the helm, which saw ten Hag secure the League Cup, the Dutch manager now finds himself under increasing pressure from fans. Currently sitting in eighth place in the Premier League, with five wins and five losses in their opening ten league games, the Red Devils have faced a rocky start to the season.

Roberto De Zerbi, who has been at the helm of Brighton since September 2022, has enjoyed notable success, leading the Seagulls to their first-ever Europa League qualification last season and securing their place in the Premier League's top seven this term.

Manchester United sources initially denied reports of managerial changes, but Ratcliffe and INEOS appear set on their plans, which include a complete overhaul of the coaching setup at Old Trafford. The prospective ownership deal is viewed as the first step in a phased takeover of football operations at the club, signifying an upcoming transition period for Manchester United.

While the decision to replace ten Hag remains provisional, it's evident that significant changes are on the horizon for the iconic club, aiming to restore their competitive edge and rejuvenate their playing style. The football world awaits further developments as Manchester United navigates these changes under potential new ownership.