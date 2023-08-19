Manchester United have failed to make a bid for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The Morroco midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for most of this transfer window.

According to the reports from the Mirror, Fiorentina are yet to receive a bid for Amrabat. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spent around £170m on three players, bringing Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund to the club. However, the team is in need of more signings looking at their horrific display against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday. The Red Devils won 1-0 thanks to a Raphael Varane winner in the second half.

Due to the Financial Fairplay (FFP) regulations, Manchester United have been told they need to offload players to bring further additions. Although they have sold Fred to Fernebehace, they couldn't offload Harry Maguire as he refused to agree personal terms with West Ham. The English midfielder apparently wants United to pay the remainder of his contract.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has said Liverpool have been told about the availability of Amrabat this summer. The Reds would be keen on adding the Fiorentina midfielder after losing out on Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea. There are also reports that Amrabat is frustrated with Manchester United not putting in a bid, which could tempt him to move elsewhere.

Fiorentina CEO Daniele Prade has also put the future of his midfielder in doubt. Speaking on his club's official YouTube channel, he said, “The situation is clear. He wants to join a top club, and we want to satisfy him, but if we receive no offers, he will stay with us. We don't have a player like him in the team.”