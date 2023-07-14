Manchester United are looking to generate funds for the signature of Sofyan Amrabat. The Red Devils have already secured one midfielder in Mason Mount this summer but want to make more reinforcements in the middle of the park.

According to the reports from the Independent, Manchester United could benefit the most from the record-breaking Declan Rice deal with Arsenal. The Gunners signed the England International for £105m from West Ham, which is a club record. Now, the Hammers are looking for reinforcements to fill the void left by Rice.

West Ham are reportedly moving in for Scott McTominay. The Scotland International has been out of favor under Erik ten Hag. With the signature of Mason Mount, McTominay could be finding himself even further down the pecking order. David Moyes believes that the Manchester United midfielder could be the perfect solution for Rice. He is a Premier League-proven player and has worked under different managers and systems.

There are no figures reported as yet for McTominay. However, there are suggestions that Manchester United will demand at least £30m for their midfielder. The signature of McTominay could help the Red Devils unlock funds for Amrabat. The 26-year-old could be the perfect competition for Casemiro in midfield.

Ten Hag understands the difference in the quality of his team’s performance with and without the Brazilian midfielder. Hence, the signature of Amrabat is important to maintain stability in his team. West Ham is expected to move forward with the pursuit of McTominay once the Rice move is completed.