Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has revealed his preference if he tends to leave the Italian club this summer. The Morrocan midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

According to the report from SPORT, Amrabat has snubbed interest from Liverpool and Barcelona to agree personal terms with Manchester United. However, there is one club that he would also refuse the Red Devils for. The Fiorentina midfielder has revealed that his preferred destination is Atletico Madrid. He believes Diego Simeone's system would benefit him and help him evolve as a footballer.

Amrabat has communicated with Fiorentina that he wants to leave the club this summer. Manchester United are in the driver's seat to land the Morrocan midfielder, but Atletico Madrid have also entered the conversation. Now, they are reportedly readying the offer to land Amrabat.

Fiorentina have put the price tag of £40m on their midfielder. However, Atletico Madrid are yet to bid for him. Manchester United have agreed personal terms with the 26-year-old but are yet to lodge a bid for him.

Amrabat has been on the radar of both Simeone and Erik ten Hag since last year's World Cup. The Fiorentina midfielder was one of the standout players of the tournament as he guided Morroco to their first-ever World Cup semi-final. He had the most ball recoveries (41) out of any outfield player in the World Cup.

Although Manchester United are leading the race to sign Amrabat, Atletico Madrid could turn the tables on the English giants by putting a £40m bid for the Morroco international.