Manchester United have finally announced the squad number for their new signing, Sofyan Amrabat. The Morocco midfielder was signed on a season-long loan from Fiorentina.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have announced that Amrabat will take the No.4 jersey at the club. It was previously taken by Phil Jones, who was associated with that kit number since his move to the club in 2011. The English defender left the club this summer, leaving the No.4 kit number vacant.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Alongside Amrabat's squad revelation, it was also announced that newly-signed goalkeeper Altay Bayındır will take over the No.1 squad number. It was left vacant after the departure of David de Gea this summer. Just like Jones, de Gea signed for Manchester United in 2011 and kept the No.1 squad number for 12 successive seasons.

Before these two announcements, it was announced that Rasmus Hojlund would take the No.11 squad number. The Danish forward took this squad number from Mason Greenwood, who has agreed to leave the club after a hiatus of over 12 months due to investigation of rape charges. Although Greenwood's rape charges were dropped, he wasn't reinstated into the first team due to the public backlash.

Amrabat wanted to join Manchester United permanently after being linked to the club in June. He stopped training with the Fiorentina first team as he was seeking a move to Old Trafford. After sitting out in the initial Serie A games, Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano told the club that he wanted the Amrabat saga to finish at all costs. Since Manchester United couldn't sign players permanently due to Financial Fairplay (FFP) regulations, they decided to agree on a season-long loan move.