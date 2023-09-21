Manchester United has endured a catastrophic beginning to the season, losing three consecutive games, casting a dark shadow over their aspirations. The woes began before the international break when they succumbed 3-1 to Arsenal. After the break, their misfortunes continued with a 3-1 loss to Brighton and a heart-wrenching 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Injuries have plagued Manchester United throughout the season, with nearly eleven first-team players sidelined. Even their marquee signing, Sofyan Amrabat, has yet to debut. Rasmus Hojlund, who shone against Bayern Munich, had to wait weeks to regain fitness patiently. The defensive line, already weakened, is further depleted with the absence of Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan Bissaka, and Tyrel Malacia.

Off the pitch, controversies abound, with Jadon Sancho and Antony's absence from the first-team squad due to disciplinary issues and abuse allegations, respectively, adding to the club's woes.

But perhaps the most contentious issue for Manchester United fans is the consistent controversy surrounding VAR. VAR has been mired in controversy since its introduction in the 2019/20 season. This season, it seems like every game brings a fresh set of questions.

In their match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, VAR failed to award a penalty against Manchester United when Andre Onana collided with a Wolves player in the box. The following week, VAR again refrained from awarding a penalty when Alejandro Garnacho's shot struck a Tottenham Hotspur player's hand.

The Arsenal game saw another VAR-induced uproar when Bruno Fernandes set up Garnacho for a later disallowed goal despite it being a borderline decision. Against Bayern Munich, the same incident that went in their favor against Tottenham Hotspur led to a penalty for Bayern Munich, leaving fans perplexed.

These decisions regarding Manchester United beg the question: was VAR worth it? Many fans are starting to wonder if football was better off without technology. The sport has embraced technology, yet none seem to generate as many controversies as football.

While technology has undoubtedly improved the accuracy of refereeing decisions, it has also brought new problems. Perhaps it's time for a thorough review of VAR and its impact on the beautiful game as fans and pundits weigh the pros and cons of a football world under constant scrutiny. After all, football's essence lies in its unpredictability, and as the controversies mount, the question remains – is it worth sacrificing the human element for the sake of precision?