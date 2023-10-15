Wayne Rooney, the former Manchester United and England star, is making waves in his new role as the manager of Birmingham City. In an ambitious move, Rooney is setting his sights on former Manchester United and England goalkeeper Jack Butland to be his inaugural signing at the club.

Reports from The Sun suggest that Butland, who recently joined Scottish football giants Rangers, is now a prime target for Birmingham City, where Rooney is looking to secure him as the first-choice goalkeeper. Butland, having recently spent a loan spell at Manchester United during the 2022/23 season, has attracted the attention of Rooney and Birmingham City as they aim to bolster their squad.

Birmingham City might need a reasonable transfer fee to bring Butland back to the English league. Michael Beale, the former Rangers manager, had previously favored Butland as his number-one goalkeeper during his time at Ibrox, adding to the keeper's appeal.

Jack Butland has a special connection with Birmingham, having risen through the club ranks and making his senior debut in 2010 before eventually departing for Stoke City in 2013. As Manchester United's record goalscorer begins his journey as a manager, acquiring Jack Butland would mark an exciting chapter in Birmingham City's story.

The Birmingham City faithful eagerly await the outcome of these negotiations as their beloved club seeks to make significant strides under Rooney's leadership. All eyes will be on the pitch when Birmingham City faces Middlesbrough on October 21, as the fans anticipate the potential debut of Butland, a goalkeeper with a strong reputation and a promising future with the club.