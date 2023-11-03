Wayne Rooney's criticism of underperforming players and pressure on manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Manchester United's turbulent start to the season has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with legendary striker Wayne Rooney taking a swing at underperforming players and the embattled manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils, historically known for their dominance, are currently languishing in eighth place in the Premier League standings, having lost half of their first ten league matches. Furthermore, they've already been eliminated from the Carabao Cup and are in a precarious third place in their Champions League group behind Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

In the wake of this disappointing run, Wayne Rooney, Manchester United's all-time leading scorer, had some stern words for the team. When asked if he felt sympathy for the beleaguered ten Hag, Rooney acknowledged that managing a prestigious club like Manchester United comes with enormous pressure, emphasizing that it's part and parcel of the job. However, he didn't mince words when he insinuated that the players should shoulder their share of the blame, expressing his disappointment with their subpar performances.

“That’s the job. That’s part of the job, and we all know that when we take jobs, whatever job that is,” Rooney told reporters. “I know some of the players in there, and they’re not performing to the levels I know they can.”

While the scrutiny falls heavily on the manager, Rooney reminded everyone that, ultimately, the players have a significant role in the team's performance. The pressure is on Ten Hag, but the players' contribution is pivotal.

Speculation is rife that Erik ten Hag may be shown the door if the results don't turn positive. The cost of parting ways with the Dutchman and his staff is estimated to be a substantial £15 million. Ten Hag had an impressive debut season, reaching the FA Cup final, clinching the Carabao Cup, and securing a top-four finish. However, this year has seen a marked downturn in the team's fortunes.

Manchester United's next challenge comes in the form of Fulham in the Premier League, where they will be hoping to regain their lost momentum. With Wayne Rooney's words echoing in their ears, it's a crucial moment for both players and manager to turn the tide and restore the glory that the club and its fans expect from Manchester United.