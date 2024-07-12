Donny van de Beek has officially left Manchester United and joined Girona for a fee of £500,000. This transfer marks the end of a difficult period for van de Beek at Old Trafford, where he struggled to secure a regular spot in the team.

Donny Van de Beek's departure from Manchester United

Van de Beek's move to Girona is a significant financial loss for Manchester United. The club initially paid £35 million ($46 million) to bring him from Ajax, but he is now departing for a fraction of that amount. However, there are potential bonuses that could increase the total fee to £8 million ($10 million), and United has secured a sell-on clause that could benefit them in the future.

Van de Beek joined Manchester United ahead of the 2020-21 season. Despite a promising start, he found establishing himself in the first team challenging. In his first season, he made 19 appearances in the Premier League, but his involvement dwindled in subsequent seasons, with single-figure appearances each campaign. Overall, van de Beek played 62 times for United, starting only 23 of those matches.

Girona has signed van de Beek on a contract that runs until 2028. The Dutch midfielder hopes to revive his career in La Liga, where he aims to replicate the form that made him a key player during Ajax's impressive run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019. Despite his struggles at Manchester United, van de Beek has earned 19 caps for the Netherlands national team, although he was not selected for the Euro 2024 squad.

At Girona, van de Beek will join a team that had an outstanding 2023-24 season, finishing third in La Liga and securing a spot in the Champions League. The club and its fans are hopeful that van de Beek can make a significant impact and help Girona build on their recent successes.

Van de Beek's departure from Manchester United highlights the challenges he faced at the club. Many fans and analysts had high expectations for the Dutch midfielder when he arrived, given his impressive performances at Ajax. However, he never fully adapted to the pace and demands of the Premier League. The move to Girona gives van de Beek a fresh start and a chance to rediscover his best form.

Manchester United fans will have mixed feelings about van de Beek's departure. While he never quite lived up to expectations, there is a sense of disappointment that his potential was not fully realized at Old Trafford. On the other hand, his move to Girona could be beneficial for all parties involved. United recoups some of their investment and retains a sell-on clause, while van de Beek gets the opportunity to play regular football and rebuild his career.

Girona, meanwhile, gains a talented midfielder who, if he finds his form, could be a key player for them in both La Liga and the Champions League. The Spanish club's style of play and the environment may suit van de Beek's abilities better, allowing him to thrive and make a meaningful contribution to their success.

Van de Beek's move to Girona from Manchester United marks the end of a challenging chapter in his career. The Dutch midfielder will be looking to make a strong impression in La Liga and contribute to Girona's continued success. While his time at Manchester United did not go as planned, this new opportunity offers a chance for redemption and a return to top form. Manchester United will be watching closely, hoping the sell-on clause they retained will prove valuable. For van de Beek, this move represents a fresh start and a chance to revive his career on a new stage.