Former Manchester United Paul Parker has slammed manager Erik ten Hag's team selection against Arsenal last weekend. The Red Devils were beaten 3-1 at the Emirates after taking the lead through Marcus Rashford. Late goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus extinguished United's resistance in the second half. Manchester United will be hosting an in-form Brighton after the international break. The Seagulls were the only Premier League side to beat the Red Devils at Old Trafford last season.

However, former Manchester United defender Paul Parker suggests that the team's form will not improve until ten Hag gets his team selection right. Speaking to Spilxperten, Parker said, “If he doesn’t start against Brighton, then all fans will want Erik ten Hag fired, and it would almost be justified. It wouldn’t make any sense if he started on the bench.”

“Martial shouldn’t even be on the bench. There must be a youth player who is better and can sit on the bench, and Hojlund can be the first striker. All Manchester United fans are fed up with seeing a player with a lousy attitude, who always sulks and complains, and it’s a blessing that Man Utd finally has an attacker who plays with enthusiasm.”

Rasmus Hojlund was signed by Manchester United from Atalanta this summer. However, he only made his debut last weekend, as he sustained an injury during Atalanta's pre-season tour before securing the move. He did show some flashes of promise against the Gunners last week, and the United fans would hope that he can solve their goalscoring issues.