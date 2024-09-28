ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Manchester United host Tottenham in match week six of the Premier League. It's time to continue our premier league odds series with a Manchester United-Tottenham prediction and pick.

It took a while, but Tottenham finally fired on all cylinders in a 3-1 victory against Brentford in its previous league match, taking 23 shot attempts compared to the Bees' six. The Spurs woke up after their 1-0 loss to Arsenal on September 15, beating Coventry in the Carabao Cup, followed by the Brentford victory and a 3-0 Europa League win over FK Qarabag. While the non-league victories were expected, the Brentford match stuck out in particular because of Tottenham's willingness to give up possession for more fruitful attacks, as it had the ball for just 48% of the contest. This could be a better approach for Ange Postecoglu's side, as less time on the ball could result in more decisive finishing. Regardless, Spurs will need to string together victories to challenge for a Champions League spot, and this would be a good time to start.

Although United is level with Tottenham on points, it's in a more desperate position. The Red Devils are coming off of disappointing draws against Crystal Palace and Dutch side FC Twente in the Europa League. Although the squad is third in expected goals, it's tied for the second-least amount of goals scored in the league, with just five. No player on the team has scored more than once across five Premier League matches, although its five goals allowed is also tied for the second-least. The backline has done its part, but if the attack doesn't produce at least two goals at home against Tottenham, it may be time to panic.

Why Manchester United Will Win

United should create plenty of chances against a good, but not impenetrable Tottenham defense. Bruno Fernandes seems especially due to score, as he has 17 shots with no goals to show for them. Spurs have been vulnerable to backline turnovers, which almost resulted in catastrophe against Qarabag. Furthermore, Tottenham captain and top-scorer Son Heung-Min may miss the contest after subbing off due to injury that match. Spurs don't possess any other imposing attackers, so Matthijs De Ligt and Lisandro Martinez should hold up well in central defense if the Korean international sits.

Why Tottenham Will Win

Although Tottenham's attack has largely disappointed, it's still produced four more goals than United, with Heung-Min, James Maddison, and Dejan Kulusevski all working well together in link-up play. Even if Heung-Min sits, Spurs will still pressure the Red Devils with quick counter-attacks and decisive passing. The key, of course, is finishing chances, which is the X-factor for both teams. Forwards Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson have scored in each of the last two matches, so Tottenham has in-form attackers even if they aren't big names. The backline has also held up well, not allowing more than one goal in a match since the 2-1 loss to Newcastle on September 1.

Final Manchester United-Tottenham Prediction & Pick

Each of these sides hasn't scored enough league goals, but Tottenham has looked better over the last couple of matches. United, though, will have the home crowd at Old Trafford behind it. Neither club has convinced enough to confidently bet on it in a head-to-head matchup, as each of their solid defenses and unreliable attacks cancel each other out.

Final Manchester United-Tottenham Prediction & Pick: Draw (+270)