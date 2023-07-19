Mandy Moore, known for her role as Rebecca Pearson on the hit TV show This Is Us, has opened up about the minimal earnings she receives from streaming residuals. The 39-year-old actress discussed the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and the financial struggles faced by actors when it comes to residual payments, the Hollywood Reporter says.

Moore expressed her concern about the lack of sustainable income from residuals, stating that many actors in similar positions were previously able to rely on these payments to support themselves. She revealed that she has received checks as small as 81 cents for streaming residuals from This Is Us, despite the show's immense success and critical acclaim.

Residuals, which are additional payments made to actors for the reuse or rebroadcasting of their work, have traditionally provided a significant source of income for actors. However, with the rise of streaming platforms and changes in the industry, the residual model isn't the same anymore.

The current SAG-AFTRA strike, aligned with the Writer's Guild of America strike, aims to address issues such as fair wages, transparency for streaming residuals, and guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence in media. The union, representing over 160,000 TV and movie stars, is advocating for better compensation and recognition of actors' contributions in the evolving landscape of entertainment.

Mandy Moore's revelation sheds light on the financial challenges faced by actors, even those who have appeared in highly successful and beloved shows. The shift in the industry has disrupted the traditional residual system, making it increasingly difficult for actors to rely on these payments as a stable source of income.