Mandy Moore decided to do something different in this role.

Actress Mandy Moore opened up about her character in Dr. Death and how the role was an intentional shift from previous parts.

Peacock's Dr. Death stars her as an investigative journalist, Benita Alexander, The Hollywood Reporter states.

Mandy Moore reveals why she took part in Dr. Death

The role came along soon after she gave birth to her second child, so a new acting gig wasn't really on her mind. But she took it anyway.

“And then, of course, I read the first two episodes and was like, ‘Dang it, I really like this,” she said. “So you make it work, and I feel incredibly lucky that I'm in a position where I was able to bring my baby with me because I know that is a luxury that a lot of people don't have. So I got to have him with me and work; it was the best of both worlds.”

As for the part, it was something different, and it was “an intentional tone shift.” She added, “It was like, ‘What am I going to do to really shake it up for me personally?' You kind of couldn't make more of a left turn than something like this, and I want to keep making left turns. It was a fun challenge, and I think that's what you're sort of looking for as an actor — what can I do that's just absolutely wildly different?”

Moore researched the role from the podcast Dr. Death: Miracle Man. She says she was to explore “the idea of destigmatizing what it means to be a victim and ultimately how empowering it is to find your autonomy, to reclaim your story.”

This is going to be season two of Dr. Death. Catch Mandy Moore in her new role on Peacock starting on December 21.