UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval continues on the main card with a fight between Manuel Torres and Chris Duncan in the lightweight division. “El Loco” is riding a five-fight winning streak and two straight victories in the UFC meanwhile, is on a four-fight winning streak with back-to-back victories to start his UFC career. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Torres-Duncan prediction and pick.
Manuel Torres (14-2) got his shot in the UFC after securing his contract on the Contender Series with a knockout in under three minutes. He did one better by knocking out his next two opponents in just 5:17 combined. Manuel “El Loco” Torres will look to continue his torrid streak when he takes on Chris Duncan in front of his home crowd in Mexico City.
Chris Duncan (11-1) secured his UFC contract after his second chance on the Contender Series where he rallied back from getting rocked to knocking out LAW MMA product Charlie Campbell in brutal fashion in under two minutes. Duncan has since gone 2-0 in the octagon with back-to-back grueling decision victories. He will look to replicate the same success he had in those two as he comes into hostile territory to take on the dangerous Manuel Torres this weekend.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Mexico City Odds: Manuel Torres-Chris Duncan Odds
Manuel Torres: -200
Chris Duncan: +170
Over 1.5 rounds: +165
Under 1.5 rounds: -205
Why Manuel Torres Will Win
Manuel Torres looked like a legitimate prospect when he burst onto the scene with that brutal knockout on the Contender Series. It is hard to look better after that but he was able to do just that when he viciously knocked out UFC veteran Frank Camacho and Contender Series alumni Nikolas Motta. He looks to continue this insane finish streak when he takes on tough Chris Duncan this weekend.
Torres has finished 13 of his 16 opponents with only one coming by decision making him a significant threat to finish Duncan in this fight. His striking and takedown defense are going to be key in this fight. Duncan has shown that he is susceptible to getting hurt like he did in his fights against Omar Morales, Charlie Campbell, and when he got knocked out against Viacheslav Borshchev. As long as Torres can keep this fight on the feet, he should find another kill shot and keep his winning ways going.
Why Chris Duncan Will Win
Chris Duncan got his first shot on the Contender Series when he faced off against Viascheslav Borshchev who he was knocked out against in round two. He got back into the win column on the regional scene and then was given another opportunity on the Contender Series and this time he was able to brutally knock out Charlie Campbell to secure his contract. Now, he puts his 2-0 UFC record on the line when he takes on Manuel Torres in hostile territory this weekend.
Duncan has looked a lot better since making the full-time move to American Top Team as he's now won four straight fights. He has done a better job at not getting into brawls and utilizing his wrestling and grappling to control his opponents and take less damage. That will be his path to victory when he takes on the dangerous Torres this weekend in Mexico City.
Final Manuel Torres-Chris Duncan Prediction & Pick
This is a fantastic matchup to kick off the main card in the lightweight division. Manuel Torres has been an absolute wrecking machine dispatching each of his last five opponents in round one, and not seeing a round two since 2018. While that could be a problem in this fight if he can land on Duncan it could quite possibly be yet another quick night.
As for Duncan, he's going to need to continue his new style of fighting which has given him quite the success in his last two fights. That is to avoid brawling and getting the fight to the mat where he can control Torres and potentially finish him there. Ultimately, Duncan will do his best at minimizing the damage on the feet by taking Torres to the mat where he should find some early success but as the fight progresses and Duncan expends his energy expect Torres to land a thunderous shot putting Duncan down for the second knockout loss of his career.
Final Manuel Torres-Chris Duncan Prediction & Pick: Manuel Torres (-200), Under 1.5 Rounds (-205)