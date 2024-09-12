ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche UFC continues to roll from The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada in a momentous occasion for combat sports. We bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next bout taking place in the Lightweight (155) Division. Mexico’s own Manuel Torres will take on Chile’s Ignacio Bahamondes. Check out our UFC odds series for our Torres-Bahamondes prediction and pick.

Manuel Torres (15-2) has remained a perfect 3-0 through his first UFC action. The former DWCS winner has notched first-round finishes in his first three UFC appearances over the likes of Frank Camacho, Nikolas Motta, and Chris Duncan. Now, he has a chance to win on Mexican Independence Day as the short betting favorite. Torres stands 5’10” with a 73.5-inch reach.

Ignacio Bahamondes (15-5) has gone 4-2 through his UFC stint since 2021. He’s also a Contender Series product and has quickly become known for his exciting fight style, most recently landing a head kick knockout in his most recent victory over Christos Giagos. Now, he’ll try to silence the hype with yet another exciting performance. Bahamondes stands 6’3″ with a 75.5-inch reach.

Here are the Noche UFC 306 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Noche UFC 306 Odds: Manuel Torres-Ignacio Bahamondes Odds

Manuel Torres: -120

Ignacio Bahamondes: +100

Over 1.5 rounds: -120

Under 1.5 rounds: -110

Why Manuel Torres Will Win

Manuel Torres has looked about as dangerous as a prospect can come and he’s finished all of his appearances in blistering fashion inside of the first round. His last nine consecutive fights have all ended within the first five minutes and there really isn’t a sample size to gauge what he looks like after the first round. Still, his skill set plays perfectly into his fighting style as Torres possesses sneaky power and extremely fast hands in boxing range. His hits his jab very hard and can do damage using the one strike alone, but he’s often quick to follow it up with another shot down the middle or over the top. He’s also not scared to test his own chin a little and is more than welcoming of a brawl from his opponent.

During his last two fights, Torres had to deal with equally blistering strikers in Nikolas Motta and Chris Duncan. He’s quite comfortable engaging in a fire fight with his opponent, but it’s worth noting that Torres does a great job of defending himself in the process and doesn’t typically sustain a lot of damage. His long reach has served him well in previous contests, but being the shorter fighter in this bout will only mean that he must focus on his defense even more. Still, expect Torres to be the one pressing forward during this fight as he tries to get Bahamondes on his back foot. If he senses even the slightest opening, Torres can easily open up his combinations along the fence and eventually find the finishing blows that end the fight.

Why Ignacio Bahamondes Will Win

Ignacio Bahamondes will be making his seventh UFC appearance after being one of the more anticipated prospects we’ve seen come through the Contender Series. Right off the bat, Bahamondes’ 6 foot-3 frame is unique for the Lightweight Division and immediately becomes an issue for any fighter looking to stand and strike with him. Much of his height is in his legs and Bahamondes is quick to use them as weapons, throwing very hard body kicks and snapping shots up the head level as well. He’ll be the first fighter Torres has had to face with his kind of stature, so expect him to use every bit of it as he tries to throw his opponent off his rhythm. Bahamondes also generates a ton of power and leverage with his punches, so don’t be surprised if he can wobble his opponent on several occasions throughout this one.

Ignacio Bahamondes trains out of VFS Academy in the Chicago area, which also houses newly-minted Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad. The champ has been on record stating that Ignacio Bahamondes is a unique talent and his striking is on a completely other level than his opposition. Given Muhammad’s similar 5’10” frame to that of Torres, you can imagine that Bahamondes is constantly giving Muhammad hard rounds in sparring and his training in a championship environment will only elevate his own mindset. Either way, expect Bahamondes to be completely content with trying for the knockout in this one.

Final Manuel Torres-Ignacio Bahamondes Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a potential “Fight of the Night” with the way both of these competitors like to swing for the fences. Both men are seasoned kickboxers who have a habit of find their targets and finishing fights early. Manuel Torres is a slight favorite due to his undefeated UFC record and his ability to finish all fights in the first round.

Still, Ignacio Bahamondes is a fierce competitor and while Manuel Torres will have the pro-Mexican crowd behind him, he may get too eager in chasing the chin of Bahamondes and trying to finishing this fight with a bang. Bahamondes’ long frame and range in the striking will make him hard to hit, so I expect him to favor a more patient approach as he looks to drag this fight on.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with Ignacio Bahamondes to get the victory at the underdog price. He’s more seasoned with the UFC routine and his training alongside Belal Muhammad should have significantly leveled his game up. Let’s take him to grab this victory.

Final Manuel Torres-Ignacio Bahamondes Prediction & Pick: Ignacio Bahamondes (+100)