The Toronto Maple Leafs are once again contenders in the Eastern Conference. However, they are far from a perfect team. They have areas for improvement all over the roster. And with the NHL Trade Deadline less than two days away, now is the time for general manager Brad Treliving to strike.
To be fair, he has already made a move. He acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin in a three-team trade with the Anaheim Ducks and the Carolina Hurricanes. Lyubushkin is a former member of the organization, having played in Toronto during the 2021-22 season.
However, there is more for the Maple Leafs to do. In fact, you could argue that Lyubushkin's addition doesn't truly solve a need. It certainly helps, don't get me wrong, but it doesn't correct the issue as much as it makes it less cumbersome.
So, what exactly should the Maple Leafs do at the NHL Trade Deadline? They have a few different needs to fill, and they won't be able to fill them all. Which need prevails above the rest? Here is the fatal flaw the Maple Leafs must fix before the buzzer sounds at 3 PM Eastern on Friday.
Maple Leafs need to double down
The Maple Leafs acquired Lyubushkin to help on the right side of their defense. Toronto's newest member is far from a flashy player, and many wouldn't consider him a star. Lyubushkin's job is to block shots, play physical, and get into the hard battles along the boards.
As I mentioned, though, he is not the solution to their problems. Toronto needs someone who can reliably play top-four minutes on the right side. And Lyubushkin is more suited for playing further down the lineup. As a result, the fatal flaw in Toronto's lineup is their lack of a reliable top-four defenseman.
To be fair, the Maple Leafs could add a defenseman that plays on either side. Treliving stressed the importance of having defensive depth during this time of the year recently. “You can never have too many defencemen,” the Maple Leafs general manager stated, via Sportsnet. “You just can't, if you want to get to where you want to get to.”
Toronto has already missed out on big names such as Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin. Tanev went to the Dallas Stars while Hanifin headed to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. Still, Treliving has a few options to choose from before the NHL Trade Deadline.
Speaking strictly of right-shot rearguards, Toronto could consider Arizona Coyotes veteran Matt Dumba. Dumba can play top-four minutes, but he's best situated on the second pairing. The Coyotes defender can throw big hits and play a physical game, but he isn't necessarily a play driver at this point in his career. He is a free agent at the end of the season.
Another option is Montreal Canadiens blueliner David Savard. Savard is built for playoff hockey. He plays a shutdown role and excels at killing penalties, taking the body, and blocking shots. He has one more year left on his contract, which could increase the acquisition cost.
One potentially wild option is St. Louis Blues veteran Colton Parayko. He has been included in Maple Leafs trade rumors for a few years now. It makes sense, as he is a legitimate top-four defenseman who plays a physical game while possessing one of the heaviest shots in the league from the point.
These names aren't exactly flashy, but they address a major need for the Maple Leafs. Acquiring one of them fixes the team's fatal flaw ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And it could even help them gain ground in a cutthroat Atlantic Division before the playoffs this spring.