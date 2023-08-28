The Toronto Maple Leafs are a perennial playoff team at this point. And many expect the team to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again in 2024. However, it won't be easy. Maple Leafs captain John Tavares admitted as much while speaking with NHL.com recently.

“Yeah, 100 percent (the competition will be more difficult),” the Maple Leafs captain said. “The steps that Detroit, Buffalo and Ottawa, the steps they are taking, you see the talent they are developing and the season some of their guys have had (last year) and the way their teams are growing and the challenges they present. They obviously feel they are ready to start contending and be playoff teams.”

All three teams Tavares acknowledged are expected to play better this upcoming season. The Buffalo Sabres missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season by one single point. They added veteran defenseman Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson to bolster their blueline.

The Ottawa Senators, meanwhile, dealt with some turnover this summer. However, they added veterans Vladimir Tarasenko and Joonas Korpisalo to the mix. Furthermore, they will get a full season out of trade deadline pick up Jakob Chychrun.

The Detroit Red Wings were the most active of the three teams. Detroit added many players in NHL Free Agency, including Shayne Gostisbehere, Justin Holl, and J.T. Compher. Additionally, the Red Wings acquired Jeff Petry from the Montreal Canadiens and Alex DeBrincat from the Senators.

Despite the closing gap in the Atlantic, Tavares and the Maple Leafs have confidence in themselves. In saying that, they are more than aware that this division won't be easy by any means. “There is no doubt it's only going to continue to get harder and harder, so we are aware of that challenge and know what's ahead,” the Maple Leafs captain said.