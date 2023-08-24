The Toronto Maple Leafs locked in superstar forward Auston Matthews on Wednesday. Toronto signed the 25-year-old to a four-year contract that makes him the highest-paid player in the entire league. Matthews shared a message on social media, but he wasn't the only Maple Leafs player to speak on the deal.

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares also revealed his thoughts on Wednesday. The veteran forward was thrilled with the news. “Hearing that news today, it doesn't get better than that for us here in Toronto and our fan base,” Tavares said Wednesday, via NHL.com.

“I know how much he loves it here. The conversations I've had with him, he really wants to be here and continue to build and see this through and find our way to where we want to get to,” Tavares continued.

Matthews is one of the best players in the entire NHL. The two-time All-Star is a four-time 40-goal scorer and set a career high with 60 goals in 2021-22. This past season saw the Arizona native score 40 goals and 85 points in 74 games.

Matthews and the Maple Leafs ended a long-standing playoff drought in 2023. Their victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning marked the team's first series victory in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2004.

Toronto now turns its attention toward winning the Stanley Cup. The Maple Leafs last won the Stanley Cup all the way back in 1967. In fact, the team hasn't even appeared in the Stanley Cup Final since then, either.

Matthews now has four years to try and win hockey's holy grail in one of its biggest markets. Let's see if he and Tavares can end the decades of misery for a fan base longing to see a Stanley Cup title once again.