The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to build upon their 2022-23 season. Though it ended sooner than they would've liked, the Maple Leafs still won their first playoff victory in nearly 20 years. It's a victory that the Tampa Bay Lightning are still rather upset over. But it's a weight off the back of Toronto.

One of Toronto's more intriguing players heading into the new season is Matthew Knies. Knies made his NHL debut back in April after emerging as a star for the University of Minnesota. The 20-year-old Phoenix native chipped in four points in seven games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This season, the Maple Leafs hope he can take a step. And Knies is certainly not lacking any ambition in that respect. “I want to play with the big players, I want to play with the big club and I’m just going to work my best to play there,” Knies said on Wednesday, via the Toronto Sun.

More specifically, the 20-year-old forward wants to play a bit of an old-school role. “I want to be that power forward, I want to be that old, traditional hockey player that works hard, can play physical and can move the puck well and produce,” the Maple Leafs forward said. “That’s what I’m going to try to be and I think it starts with my work ethic.”

Knies has a lot of potential to become a regular NHL contributor. If he makes the roster out of camp, he and the Maple Leafs will begin their season at home against the Montreal Canadiens on October 11.