The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting an explanation from the National Hockey League about why a goal was waived off for the team in a game against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Maple Leafs' forward Tyler Bertuzzi scored the goal in an action-packed sequence, but it was overturned in real-time. The play contained a lot of physical contact between players on both teams near the net.

Toronto challenged the decision to overturn the goal, but their appeal was denied. The NHL is releasing an explanation defending that decision. The league states that Maple Leafs players, specifically William Nylander, were interfering with the Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck on the play. The NHL went on to quote the exact rule that prohibits players from excessive physical contact with opposing goalies, per Sports Net.

The overturned goal didn't affect the outcome of the game, as the Maple Leafs went on to defeat the Jets 4-2. It certainly did make a difference to Tyler Bertuzzi, who saw a goal erased from his stat sheet right before the NHL All-Star break.

Toronto is now 25-14-8 on the season following the win. The team is fourth in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division, with 58 total points. The season now takes a pause due to the All-Star break. The Maple Leafs next play the New York Islanders on Feb. 5. Maple Leafs' fans will surely have a lot of time until then to debate why they don't agree with that call on the ice.

The Jets fall to 30-12-5 with the loss. Their next game is against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 6.

 