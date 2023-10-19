The Chicago Blackhawks handed the Toronto Maple Leafs their first loss of the 2023-24 season on Monday. Toronto's red-hot offense was cooled off during this game. The Maple Leafs managed just one goal as Blackhawks goalie Arvid Soderblom shut the door. However, it doesn't seem like the game is entirely in the rearview mirror for some Maple Leafs players.

Forward Ryan Reaves spoke with the media on Wednesday after the loss. Toronto is preparing for a trip to take on the Florida Panthers in Sunrise. But Reaves had words for Blackhawks forward Corey Perry. And he did not hold back.

“Yeah, I never really liked him, to be honest. We always seem to run into each other when we play against each other. But yeah, not a lot of love for that guy,” the Toronto forward said, via Sportsnet.

A reporter questioned Reaves, wondering how far back his dislike of Perry went. The Maple Leafs forward said it dated back to the first day he met the Blackhawks veteran on the ice. “Just the way he runs his mouth. He kind of acts tough, but he's not tough,” Reaves continued, via Sportsnet. He went on to say that Perry would not drop the gloves and fight if challenged.

Reaves and Perry chirped each other throughout the game Monday, especially near the end of the first period. Early in the second, Reaves went after Perry. The pushing and shoving between the two sparked a scrum between the Maple Leafs and Blackhawks.

Perry wound up getting the upper hand, however. He scored his first goal as a Blackhawk as Chicago skated to a 4-1 win. The Blackhawks and Maple Leafs play each other again on November 24. Let's see if Reaves and Perry mix it up during that game in Chicago.